A dief who stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from Kim Kardashian has put the blame on the reality TV star reports the mirror.co.uk. Yunis Abbas was one of the people behind the Paris hotel robbery which saw Kardashian robbed of around $10 million in jewellery, including a $4m 20-carat engagement ring given to her by ex-husband Kanye West.

Jewel thief Yunis Abbas Kardashian was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint when a gang of masked men raided her jewellery boxes and escaped with the huge haul of gems and two mobile phones. Abbas, who spent almost two years in the mang for his role, has blamed the star and said her bragging ways led to the robbery. He told Vice News: "Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it. Guilty? No, I don't care."