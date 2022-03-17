The long-awaited Mitchells Plain Festival is back after a two-year break and mense are in for a groot jol as the stage will be lit with entertainment, heel weekend!

Festival goers can head out to Westridge Gardens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, for a special “Autumn Edition” of the Mitchell’s Plain Festival, the first major event for the Plain since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Organiser Rozario Brown says they pulled out all the stops to ensure that the event features some of the best local artists, entertainers and DJs with the majority coming from Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas.

“Some of the artists and DJs expected to perform on stage include Shenaaz, Vezz, Robin Lee Johnson, Ron X, Zoe Zana, Jarrad Ricketts, Jean Citto, Ashton Parenzee, DJ Portia, Chad Chitter, Anray, Amy, Cindy, Judah, Dr Jules, to name but a few.

ON THE LINE-UP: Jarrad Ricketts

“As always, the highlight of this event is the massive variety of gourmet and street food outlets.

“A number of food trucks will also be on standby to cater for all your culinary needs.

“We will have a fully operational amusement park with great rides for kids and adults, many inflatables and exciting activities for the young and young at heart.”

He adds: “There will be a mobile vaccination site and also a booster site for those who want to get their jab.”

GHFM will broadcast its popular Dr’s In the House show, featuring Dr Jules, live from the festival grounds on Friday and Saturday evening.

Other DJs include DJ Willy, Grant Lesch, Moloo and Jarryd.

Tickets are R70 at the gate for persons over 13 but if you buy it early from Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers, it will cost R50.

It’s R30 for kids 6 to 12, R20 for pensioners, while it’s free for children under 6.

The festival is open Friday 4pm to 10pm, Saturday 11am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 6pm.

