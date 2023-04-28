This jam-packed show will showcase all your favourite artists and DJs bringing you the best in live entertainment and the best in all things music.

It’s a long weekend and what better way to celebrate than to stiek uit at the first amapiano festival taking place on Sunday at the Ostrich Farm?

Rocking the stage this weekend is a hitmaker who needs no introduction, Mr Jazziq, Cape Town’s finest TwinzSpin, Njelic the entertainer and his dance moves will sure get the crowd to join and dance along and joining them is Aux Womdantso, Aymos performing for his first time in Cape Town with live performances from MFR Souls, Reece Madlisa, queens of deep house music Fizz and Shai-A and many more artist brining you nothing but the best in amapiano.

Watch TxC live as they set the stage on fire with their dance moves and catch them perform their latest new hit single titled ‘Vuka Mawulele’ live.

DJ Schuster is the resident DJ at one of the most popular destinations on the Cape Town social circuit. Being a multi-genre DJ with a playlist that we can all dance to, that spans off many years of experience as being one of the most enjoyed and recognised DJs in the CBD nightlife. He says he is ready to unleash his best set ever at Amapiano Fest.