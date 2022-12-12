Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announced on social media this weekend that he has welcomed a new child into the family, Page Six reports. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the music mogul, 53, tweeted, before shouting out his mom and other kinders.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added. I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022 Diddy did not reveal the identity of the mother of the child, and it is unclear if he is the father or grandfather. His reps declined to comment.

Earlier this year, the I Need a Girl entertainer confirmed that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami. “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…,” he said on her series, Caresha Please, in June. Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, has not appeared to be pregnant in any recent social media posts, adding to the confusion.