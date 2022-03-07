Britney Spears whipped up her fans into a frenzy by referring to fiancé Sam Asghari as her “husband”, sparking speculation that the two have wed while on a romantic island holiday.

The pop star has been dating the model since 2016 and they got engaged in September last year.

In a gushing post for his 28th birthday, the 40-year-old wrote: “Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!!”

She added: “He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Fans went bos, as well as celebrity friends, including comedian Rosie O’Donnell who commented: “Congratulations.”

However, Sam responded himself simply to joke about the picture she had posted of him, writing: “I’m saying no more cake baby no please.”

The lovebirds have recently been enjoying a luxury holiday at a resort on the French Polynesian private island of Tetiaroa.

The time away together really seems to have brought the pair closer together.

Earlier, the singer expressed her desire to have kids with her fiancé.

The mum of two posted online in celebration of Sam’s birthday: “Happy Birthday [present emojis] to my Fiancé … I love you so much [love heart emoji] … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

