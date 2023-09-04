Princess Diana tells on unheard tapes how King Charles told her stepmother he was “so disappointed” she didn’t give birth to a daughter. The tragic royal, who died aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car smash after having sons Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, with Charles, 74, before their marriage disintegrated due to his long affair with his now wife Queen Camilla, 75, is heard in unearthed audio obtained by ABC a month after the 26th anniversary of her death.

News of the tapes’ existence came just before it was reported Mohamed Al-Fayed – the dad of Diana’s alleged lover Dodi, who was killed with her in her crash, aged 42 – died this past Thursday, exactly 26 years to the day since their deaths. They are set to be revealed in a documentary due to air next year and in snippets from the audio – recorded by Diana in the 1990s – she says about her wedding day to Charles: “It was grown up. Here’s Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean the whole thing was ridiculous.” Turning to Charles’ relationship with her stepmother, she revealed he “won’t even talk to mummy”, adding: “At Harry’s christening Charles went up to mummy and said, ‘We’re so disappointed, we wanted a girl’ and mummy snapped his head off and said you should realise you are lucky to have a child that’s normal.