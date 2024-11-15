When Angelo Plaatjies was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just five years old, he began a lifelong journey of learning to manage his condition. Now 33, he reflects on the challenges of living with diabetes, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis, ongoing support, and lifestyle changes in managing this chronic disease.

"Living with diabetes hasn’t been easy, especially as a child when sugary treats were everywhere at parties," said Angelo, who is a patient at Tygerberg Hospital. "I had cravings, especially for sweet things. But with the support of healthcare workers and my family, I’ve learned to balance my health and live a full life." Type 1 diabetes is largely genetic and not preventable.

Type 2 diabetes is mainly caused by lifestyle choices and obesity. At public healthcare facilities like Tygerberg Hospital, Red Cross and Groote Schuur, patients are offered specialised services to help them live well with diabetes. These services range from paediatric care to diabetes education and treatment for complications.

At Red Cross where Dr. Michelle Carrihill leads the diabetes and endocrinology department, they see 3 to 5 newly diagnosed patients each month, many in critical condition. Dr. Carrihill says the rise of type 2 diabetes in children has become a growing concern. "Early detection is vital," Dr. Carrihill said.

"If you notice signs like increased thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, or difficulty concentrating in your child, seek medical attention right away. The sooner we diagnose, the better we can prevent serious complications." Dr. James Rice at Groote Schuur Hospital highlighted the growing incidence of diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to blindness.