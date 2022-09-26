It has come out that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been showing more than just his legal briefs to his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich, one of the defence attorneys who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against The Sun.

That trial, wherein Depp’s legal team sought to prove the tabloid defamed the star by characterising him as a “wife beater”, ended in late 2020, with a ruling in The Sun’s favour.

The judge presiding over the case had found 12 instances of the Donnie Brasco and Edward Scissorhands actor’s physical abuse of his ex-wife Amber Heard to be “substantially true”.

Depp’s team soon filed to appeal the ruling, but the claim was denied in March 2021. At the time, Rich said she “seriously questioned” the outcome and was hopeful about Depp’s then-upcoming legal proceedings against Heard in the US.