Jackye Majawie is set to present the first Delft Pride Parade which will take place next month in Delft Main Road, and everyone is welcome to participate in this colourful parade in support of the LQBTQ+ community. The parade is called My body My business, stop gender-based violence against LGBTQA+, and the purpose of the march is to create awareness about gender-based violence against LGBTQ+ mense.

“We want to shout out and let people know that we all are human beings and we also have rights, and to let people know there is justice and law that protects us,” says Majawie. “As a transgender, I am a survivor of gender-based violence as I was raped twice, but when they talk about gender-based violence they always say against women and children but never against transgender or gay people. We want the community to understand we also face rape and abuse.” Everyone is welcome to dress up and show up, and drag queens will be present on the day to lead the march along with other organisations as well.