Five Delft laaities are among a group of 12 athletes who will represent South Africa at one of the most prestigious handball tournaments in Italy. This year’s 50th Interamnia World Cup, also known as the Handball Olympics, will be where the “2020 Dream” team will demonstrate their skills.

Manager Dineo Masiu said that the five are ready to conquer the world despite the team only being formed a year ago. “There are five of them from Delft, and the team also includes three people from Khayelitsha. This is the first time Delft has something like this, despite the crime in the area,” she explained. Handball is a sport that combines elements of soccer, field hockey and basketball. Ten players in a team use their hands to score goals.

TO REPRESENT SOUTH AFRICA: Handball Olympics According to Dineo, talented players might be snapped up for scholarships at the games. This morning, the three boys and two girls all under the age of 17 were set to depart for Italy. Tatum Smits, 15, is excited to take on international players with more experience.

“[This sport] makes me extremely happy because we play for about an hour which comprises a ton of running. If you look at it, it’s also very complicated,” Tatum says. Sikhanyisele Daweti, 14, said his goal is to pick up some handy tips as well as learn a new language. “I want to learn how to greet [in Italian], eat pizza, and also get some advice from some professional players at the event,” he added.