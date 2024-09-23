This year’s matriculants have really gone all out when it comes to their matric dance entrances. From taxis to coffins, they are constantly coming up with original ideas no matter how ridiculous it can sometimes be.

This learner took her entrance very seriously and wanted to be original as she opted to arrive at her matric dance in an ambulance. Dressed in a gold and white ball gown, the sleeping beauty gets dropped off in an ambulance with its sirens blaring. The video clip posted by TikTok user @andzani36ii shows the learner already taken out of the ambulance on a stretcher.

While the matric dance drop-off might seem to be original, although it has been done before, not everybody saw the humour in it. Over 8,000 viewers commented on the post, with many saying that it was very creative but others questioned why she would use an ambulance and whether it could have been used for better reasons. “While really sick ppl waiting for an ambulance,” commented user maLwandlee.

“And it takes them 7 hours to get to the accident scene,” wrote Neo Fantastic. RichInSkin commented: “Ma’am people who are hurt need these resources.” “Out there, there was some injured person waiting for a lift,” commented Ameerzyy.