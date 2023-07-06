After announcing on Sunday her son Leandro had died, Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena has said her heart hurts in a way she “never knew possible”. Actress Drena, 55, confirmed that Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, had died, and has described holding him for the last time when she visited his body.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the young actor looking to the sky and laughing that she posted on Instagram, she said the “same man” who picked her up from the hospital when he was born also drove them to the funeral home “where I touched and held you for the last time”. Drena – the eldest of Raging Bull actor Robert’s seven kids – added about her grief: “None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. “You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter.”