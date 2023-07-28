There’s more drama behind the scenes than on screen at the Days of Our Lives. Former star of the soapie, Lisa Rinna has outed director Albert Alarr as a vuilgat who druks female staff vas on set, which led to a two-month investigation into the 67-year-old’s alleged misconduct.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday that “karma is a b!tch”. Lisa, 60, posted a screenshot of an article breaking down the accusations, alleging that they were a “long time” coming. “Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock[?]” she wrote. “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting.”

The reality star added: “I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems.” Lisa starred as Billie Reed on the series from 1992 to 1995, later reprising her role from 2002 to 2003, and also returning to the show from 2012 to 2013. After appearing in a few episodes in February 2018, she made her final appearance in 2021.

Alarr began working on Days in 2003. IN THE FIRING LINE: Director Albert Alarr, 67 According to reports, the investigation against Alarr began in March after a female employee claimed women had been disproportionately laid off and were not receiving equal pay. The probe later turned into a misconduct investigation after several allegations were made against Alarr, who has not responded to the accusations.

It was also claimed Alarr “belittled people” on set, made “inappropriate” comments and gave notes in a “vulgar, crass way”. Another source alleged he kissed an actress without her consent. Witnesses also accused Alarr of groping actresses while giving directing instruction.