Drake Hogestyn has died. The 'Days of Our Lives' actor, who played John Black on the soap for 38 years, passed away on 28 September, just one day before his 71st birthday after battling pancreatic cancer. A statement from Drake's family - including wife Victoria and their children Whitney, Alexandra, Rachael, and Ben - was shared on the soap's social media accounts to announce the news.

It read: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. "He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the 'Days of our Lives'. The Hogestyn family."

Drake - whose budding career with the New York Yankees baseball side was cut short following an injury in 1977 - has been remembered as an "incredible man" who had a "passion" for everything about his beloved show. Former co-star Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady, wrote on Instagram: "Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. "My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke and every hug."

Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams Brady, wrote on her Instagram account alongside a montage of photos of herself and Drake: "My heart (three broken heart emojis) ….. I’ll always remember you as a Loving, Loving father, husband and Dear friend but mostly an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind, Always …… "Thank youuuu for the love you gave us all everyday Drake on set and off you were always our hero. Love you … Rest in Peace my sweet friend (sic)" 'General Hospital' actress Genie Francis - who played Diana Colville on 'Days' from 1987 to 1989 - wrote on X: "So sad to hear of Drake Hogestyn’s passing. Such a wonderful and kind man. It was a pleasure to work with him. I always loved how much he loved his wife and children."