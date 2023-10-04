Stage and television star Christo Davids is directing a stellar production titled Orphans at the Baxter Theatre this month. Christo is no stranger to our TV screens and is probably most well known for his role as Errol in local soapie 7de Laan.

In Orphans, he directs television ysters Abduragmaan Adams (Suidooster, Blood and Water) as well as Christiaan Bennett (Arendsvlei, Noem my Skollie) and Stefan Erasmus (Silverton Siege, Arendsvlei). The story revolves around a strange and hilarious turn of events after two brothers have their lives disrupted when they abduct a mysterious wealthy businessman. Christo explained: “I have always been intrigued by relationships between fathers and sons – flawed men raising boys to become men in the hope that they don’t inherit the same flaws.

ON STAGE: Stefan Erasmus, Abduragmaan Adams and Christiaan Bennett “The relationship between an older and a younger brother, in the absence of a father, becomes even more intriguing, when the older brother must teach the younger brother lessons without enough life experience.” He added: “In South Africa today, we see the results of the absence of this figure. This is the lynchpin of this play. Two orphans left to their own devices, navigating their way through the world without guidance. “The question remains: is a man’s nature really changed by the influence of other men around them, or are we simply who we are, regardless?”

This production marks 40 years since Orphans debuted in 1983, and has been staged worldwide to great success. Orphans runs at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio from October 11 to 28. There is an age restriction of 13 years.