Actor David Rees this weekend got to spend some quality time with his family after being discharged from hospital. Rees is well known for his role as Chris Welman on ‘7de Laan’ which is coming to an end after its 24th season in December.

His family shared the good news with his supporters on his Facebook page, managed by his publicity manager, Corlia Strauss which has kept fans informed of his time in hospital after suffering a heart attack. “He is incredibly happy to be home! The fresh country air and comfortable surroundings will bode well for his recovery. “The family request that his privacy is respected and for friends and family to check in with them first before visiting,” read the post.

News of Rees' hospitalisation was shared on August 4, along with a plea for public financial assistance through a Back-a-Buddy fund set up for donations. “Unfortunately David does not have medical aid, making this already daunting journey even more challenging. We humbly ask you to extend a helping hand. “No contribution is too small or too large; every act of generosity counts. Your financial support will alleviate the immense strain on David's family, providing them with the breathing room they so desperately need.”