The Twitter Love Doctor, who has been helping mense find love online through his hashtag movement, has been nominated for an award. Goodwood resident Azola Mlota says he got the nod in the Brand Campaign of the Year category at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA22).

The awards has been hailed as the biggest accolade for social media personalities and is open to anyone using or working with social media for content creation. The ceremony will take place next month in Sandton. Azola says when he started his love movement, he didn’t think he would end up at this level.

“I feel so honoured, I didn’t expect this at all. I’m excited about this, it shows that people are really benefiting from the movement. They support it and love it,” he adds. “It shows that it is a real thing, especially now that I have been nominated. “Remember it’s not the ceremony that should be celebrated but the people. I hope and pray I bring it home for the people.”

The love guru says he has helped a lot of people making connections since he started #UmjolowithAzola on Twitter in 2018. Today, he has his own dating website. “People are benefiting from the movement, I have people from Cape Town, Joburg, and everywhere else in the country joining up. “#UmjolowithAzola is for everybody. I never thought the hashtag would get this far,” he explains.

CREATE: Azola ready to win the Brand Campaign award for the people “I’m glad to be amongst the people I have been looking up to, the people who I am up against like Nicollete Mashile, who advises people about their finances. “There are five people who are nominated for the category. “I’m grateful the Daily Voice has played a part in the growth of the movement,” he adds.