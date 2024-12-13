Despite being a terminally ill child and then losing her mother in 2020, brave Zoe Okkers from Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, has defied all the odds against her and looked dazzling at her matric farewell. Zoe was born with a life-threatening illness which the family has asked to keep private, and was adopted at four months old by her mother’s relative Gaynor Hendricks, 66, and her husband Niel, who rely on their old-age pension and her disability grant to survive.

The Daily Voice first met Zoe in 2019 when she wished to meet her idol, singer Paxton Fielies, for her birthday and her wish came true after we approached Paxton. While fighting her health challenges, Zoe managed to complete matric at Cedar High School and says she is going to study film, with dreams of being the most successful filmmaker in the industry. On Tuesday, Zoe went to her matric ball uitgevat in a stunning red and silver outfit.

In it together: Little Zoe with her loving foster family, Gaynor and Niel. Picture: supplied Zoe tells the Daily Voice: “My matric farewell was a euphoric experience. “I felt like a real celebrity and everyone was in good spirits. “It is an amazing way to end a schooling career. But I miss school and everyone at school already.

“My overall health is balanced and good. There are times when I do get sick but I just have to keep taking my medication.” In September, the family appealed for assistance towards her matric farewell and Gaynor was stunned by the generous response from Daily Voice readers. A grateful Gaynor shares: “We got a lot of support. I couldn't believe that people from near and far reached out to us.

“[We received everything] from a cooldrink to a cupcake to decor, even Zoe’s dress was specially made for her.” She says Zoe never had it easy and was even bullied at school. Gaynor adds: “I am so grateful to God for carrying Zoe this far. It wasn't easy but it was worth it.