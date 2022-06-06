Lovers of old school dance battles can prepare themselves for an epic showdown this month. The popular Red Bull BC One breaking competition went to Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Oudtshoorn to find the best breakers around, and they will dance it out at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, 26 June 2022.

But from Friday, 24 June, Red Bull BC One will be hosting a three-day camp in the lead-up to the finals, featuring crew vs crew battles, graffiti showcases, talks, workshops and screenings by Red Bull BC One All Stars, including Lilou, Jey from Legiteam Obstruxion, B-Boy Tawfiq, B-Boy Bart, B-Boy Dark Hero, B-Girl Vee and B-Girl Sarah Bee. A major highlight for day one is the “First Gen Battle” which will feature breaking crews from the 80’s, going head to head are Da Timers vs. Ballistic Rockers which will be DJ’d by Ready D. Bboy Vouks is amped to see Da Timers perform as they were the vanguard for modern day breakers: “This is gonna be special. Thank you for paving the way.”

Day two features an action-packed set of workshops and showcase battles, as well as B-girl and B-Boy battles. On Day 3 there will be a DJ Workshop with DJ Tha Cutt as well as a look at the 15 years of Red Bull BC One with international and local breakers. The day culminates in the national final which will crown the Red Bull BC One South Africa B-Boy and B-Girl champion for 2022.