Kaapse fans of the 90s music era can dust off their Pepe dungarees for a night of old-school dance fun with the divas of yesteryear. US stars CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters are heading to Africa for a tour, which includes Cape Town on November 26, at the Grand Arena at GrandWest.

They will then move on to Durban on December 2 and Gaborone, Botswana, on December 3. You mos know you’re a fan if you still know the words to hits such as Gypsy Woman and We Got A Love Thing. Peniston and Waters are still moerse popular with local audiences, frequently getting airtime on radio stations. Their music is timeless, and the both still regularly perform in the US as well as in Europe.

Waters is best known for her dance music hits Gypsy Woman, 100% Pure Love and Destination Calibre, which all became Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 dance charts. A former beauty queen, Peniston has scored five No 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 dance charts with her songs such as Finally and We Got A Love Thing. “I know SA audiences will undoubtedly sing along to the song as they originally know it from playing on the radio or dancing to it in the clubs back in the 90s,” concert organiser Roland Hendricks said.