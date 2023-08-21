The marathon runner from Laingsburg who asked for help with a pair of running shoes has thanked the Daily Voice for airing his plight, after being gifted some takkies. Niklaas Vlok, 51, said his takkies broke and was training in boots, as he couldn’t afford to buy himself new skoene.

The father of four is aiming to take part in the 56km Laingsburg Karoo Ultra Marathon on September 30 in the town. On Saturday, Coenraad Groenewald from Panorama drove all the way out to Laingsburg to personally hand over a new pair of running shoes to Niklaas. Niklaas told the Daily Voice his prayers were answered when Coenraad arrived on his motorbike with his nuwe kicks.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when he came all the way from Cape Town to bring me the shoes. It was a dream come true and I am looking forward to doing the marathon next month,” he said. KWAAI: Nuwe skoene “Coenraad Groenewald was the first person to respond after my story was published in the Voice. “He found me with no hassles after showing the story around town.

“I am grateful and everyone here is happy for me. I will not let him down when I run that marathon. “I want to thank the Daily Voice for helping me make my dream come true.” “I know winning this marathon can change my life,” Niklaas previously said.