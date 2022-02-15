A Strandfontein dad has gone viral for his sweet Valentine’s Day gesture to his twin daughters.

Single dad of three Santino Davids, 43, stood with a huge declaration of love at their school as the final bell rang.

Speaking to IOL, Santino said he is always doing these types of things for his children - twins Samantha and Chante, 14, and Santeego, 11.

“I like stealing their hearts. I watch my happiness to make them happy, so they can pay it forward. I like embarrassing them, good embarrassment,” the dad jokes.

“(Monday) was their first Valentine’s Day at high school, and I wanted to make it special.

“A few years ago, Samantha got many requests to ‘be my Valentine’ and Chante got none.

“So since then, I have made it my mission to go all out on Valentine’s Day, roses, supper and just make it memorable for them,” he said.

TWINS: Samantha and Chante, 14

Santino said he could not have done it without his wakker cameraman - Santeego - who managed to capture the event.

In the viral video, the father can be seen standing at the gates of Strandfontein High School holding a massive banner with a message written in red paint reading: “Samantha and Chante, you are my Valentine.”

Pupils exiting the school could be heard screaming in excitement and clapping as the smiling girls made their way to their father.

He then hugged and kissed the skaam meisies as pupils cheered them on.

“The girls were so embarrassed. They don’t like being the centre of attention, but they loved it. Everyone loved it. There were even boys saying they wished I was their father and asked me to adopt them.

“I don’t mind looking stupid so my girls can have a laugh.”

The girls said they thought the Valentine’s Day gesture was not going to happen.

Chante said a friend told her, “There’s your daddy” and when she saw him, her heart dropped.

“I thought it would be a tiny poster, but it was ginormous.”

Samantha adds: “My whole class was saying, ‘Samantha, look there’. I looked, and I didn’t know what to do. And, I didn’t think it was going to be such a big poster.”

The girls are chuffed however and said pupils are now calling their dad the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).

One of the teachers also gave the girls a fist bump and told them to appreciate their dad as they had ‘the best father ever’.

The girls were treated to their annual ‘daddy date’ and had a lekker lunch at Tiger’s Milk in Muizenberg.

