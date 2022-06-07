Everyone’s talking about the newly-released photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter – who clearly takes after her redhead dad Prince Harry. Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor turned one on Saturday, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple recently flew to the UK from their home in the US and the pictures were taken at their daughter’s birthday party at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. The images are by Nigerian-born British photographer Misan Harriman. In one shot, the oulike girlie is wearing a cute blue dress and a hair ribbon, sitting on the grass while smiling for the camera.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” said Harriman on Instagram. He tweeted a black and white photo of Meghan holding Lilibet, alongside his own wife and children. It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022 Vogue reported that close family and friends were at the party, which was described as an “intimate and casual backyard picnic”.

Guests were said to have included Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall, her former pro rugby player husband Mike, and their children. The last picture of Lilibet released was for the couple’s Christmas card last year. THE HAPPY FAMILY: Harry, Meg and kids The pair are also parents to three-year-old son Archie Harrison – who’s also a ginger.