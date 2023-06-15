A new men’s movement, the Daddy Awards South Africa (Dasa) has emerged, aimed at encouraging positive, active fatherhood in Mzansi.
The awards seek to recognise and celebrate fathers who are present and active in their children’s lives and who are making a positive impact in their families and communities.
Dasa founder Neo Mothopeng said: “Through the movement, we want to challenge the negative stereotypes and celebrate the men who are committed to being positive role models for the next generation.”
The Daddy Awards South Africa is the first of its kind in the country.
The categories include Single Daddy of the Year, Non-resident Daddy of the Year, Unemployed Daddy of the Year, Special Needs Daddy of the Year and, of course the big one, Daddy of the Year.
The awards also recognise fathers who have overcome significant challenges in their lives, such as addiction or incarceration, while the movement encourages men to seek support when they need it, whether it be from friends, family, or professional counselling services.
“It is important to note that this movement is not about shaming or blaming absent fathers. Rather, it is about highlighting the importance of fathers in children’s lives and encouraging men to step up and take an active role in their children’s upbringing,” Mothopeng adds.
To nominate your toppie and stand a chance to win lekker prizes, visit http://daddyawardssouthafrica.co.za
The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on October 21.