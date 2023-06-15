The awards seek to recognise and celebrate fathers who are present and active in their children’s lives and who are making a positive impact in their families and communities.

A new men’s movement, the Daddy Awards South Africa (Dasa) has emerged, aimed at encouraging positive, active fatherhood in Mzansi.

Dasa founder Neo Mothopeng said: “Through the movement, we want to challenge the negative stereotypes and celebrate the men who are committed to being positive role models for the next generation.”

The Daddy Awards South Africa is the first of its kind in the country.

The categories include Single Daddy of the Year, Non-resident Daddy of the Year, Unemployed Daddy of the Year, Special Needs Daddy of the Year and, of course the big one, Daddy of the Year.