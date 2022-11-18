The uniquely Capetonian musical production including the Cape Minstrels and Malay Choirs called The Jive Culture Shock is back for season 3. However, this year, they will be live on stage for the first time.

Culture Shock started out as an online competition, born under the lockdown regulations in 2020, when the klopse and Malay Choir competitions were cancelled. The show had two successful competitions, in 2020 and 2021, and now the production can finally happen live on stage in front of an audience. The format this year will replace the competition element with a big festive showcase of minstrels, Malay choirs and brass bands at the Baxter Theatre Concert Hall, which will take place on December 13,14,16 and 17.

Producer Faghri Abrahams from Oddball Concepts said organisers are trying to keep the minstrel and Cape Malay choir culture relevant and strong for future generations. “It is a festive showcase so people should come out and enjoy the show. We are taking you through the journey and the experiences in our culture in terms of what Klopse and Malay choirs were like during lockdown and where we are going now.” A few more additions other than the brass bands this year will be singer and songwriter Fagrie Isaacs, known as the Luther Vandross of Cape Town, who will add a touch of his smooth and sultry voice.