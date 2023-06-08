Cuba Gooding Jr. has reportedly settled a case with a woman who claimed he had raped her in a New York City hotel room in 2013. The Oscar-winning star avoided a trial after it was cancelled just moments after jurors were due to take their seats in the New York federal court.

A calendar entry in the official court record read: “Trial off. Reason for cancellation [on consent]: the parties have resolved the matter.” The vrou had alleged Gooding Jr. raped her in 2013 in a hotel room and wanted R114 million in damages. However, she seemingly pulled out of the trial when the judge ,Judge Paul Crotty ruled that she would have to share her name at the trial. Gooding Jr. was originally accused of violating three different women in New York in 2018 and 2019.

However, he only pleaded guilty to one of the allegations and insists he “didn’t mean to disrespect anyone”. The 55-year-old star admitted to touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018. The Jerry Maguire actor has always denied any wrongdoing, insisting any acts were consensual, but apologised for making women feel “uncomfortable”.