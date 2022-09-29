The Mission: Impossible actor was reportedly keen to introduce famous faces to the faith, with former football star Beckham and his fashion designer vrou Victoria at the top of his list.

So it was agreed to have a “professional-grade” pitch constructed at the Gold Base headquarters in California in order for Tom to have a reason to bring the ex-England skipper to visit the site.

Mike Rinder – a former high-ranking officer in the kerk – wrote in his new book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology: “[Tom] was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham.

ENTICED: David and Victoria Beckham

“The ground was levelled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened.”