For her first public appearance in the Mother City, newly crowned Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri cut the ribbon to a new crèche in Kraaifontein. Ndavi joined GrandWest at a handover ceremony at Little Angels Educare Centre in Wallacedene yesterday where she addressed as many as 70 excited laaities, and in turn they sang and recited a poem for her.

Mervyn Naidoo in Wallacedene Four education centres in Cape Town can now provide desperately needed resources for children, thanks to donations totalling more than R1 million from GrandWest. The centres include Breadline Africa and its beneficiary, the Little Angels Educare in Wallacedene, WaterSprites Nursery School in Kensington, Autism Connect Learning Centre in Strandfontein and Friends Daycare Centre in Maitland. “To have a country of capable and responsible future citizens, the private sector has to get involved,” says Mervyn Naidoo, GrandWest’s general manager.

“The centres we have selected all strive to nurture and develop the social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs of the young children in their care.” Breadline Africa selected Little Angels Educare Centre as its beneficiary. The facility has had to accommodate 110 pupils in wooden and corrugated structures. The new R548 516 facilities include two six-metre containers that will provide a play/sleep area and a classroom.

There is an ablution block and a six-metre container space for staff to use as a kitchen and office, as well as a jungle gym. Little Angels principal Joyce Matroos says they moved into the facility in 2020: “We built the structures ourselves. I want to thank Breadline and GrandWest.” “It was also a huge honour to host Miss SA, it was a pleasure to see how our children’s faces brightened when they met her.”