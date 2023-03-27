Wat de hell? Sommige wat dinge a bietjie te ver!

Luister net hier... Police were called to Rihanna's home last Thursday after a man arrived at the house with the intention of proposing to the singer. The unnamed ou had travelled from South Carolina to Los Angeles and walked up to the Diamonds hitmaker’s house but was immediately stopped by her security team.

After telling them of his intentions, the staff called cops and the officers handcuffed the man, put him in a squad car and had a “serious chat about his intentions”, TMZ reports. NOT SURE IF SHE WAS HOME: Star Rihanna It was determined the man hadn’t broken any laws but he was asked to leave and told not to return. It is unclear if pregnant Rihanna – who has a 10-month-old son with partner A$AP Rocky – was at home at the time.

This isn’t the first time an unwanted visitor has been to her house. In 2018, a guy named Eduardo Leon spent 12 hours inside Rihanna’s house last May before he was found by the 35-year-old singer’s assistant. When he was arrested by police, he claimed he intended on having sex with Rihanna – who was not home at the time – though he insisted he would not have done it without her consent.