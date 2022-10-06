Kaapse Craig David fans are in for a treat as the British R&B superstar heads to the Mother City for a one-night-only show. Loved for his hits including Walking Away, What’s Your Flava and 7 Days, he’ll perform his popular TS5 show on December 8 at the Grand Arena in GrandWest.

David’s moerse successful show combines a klomp old-school anthems from R&B to swing beat, garage and basement, while mixing in current chart-topping house treffers. TS5 is the name of David’s DJ set, something he performed at venues all over the world including music festivals. It’s named after his apartment in Miami where he hosted house parties, which then encouraged him to start DJ-ing. From performing to more than 100 000 mense on the world-famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, England, to selling out multiple nights at London’s O2 arena, TS5 is now a globally recognised party brand.

As many as 1.5 million fans worldwide have experienced his show, including followers in Australia, Japan, Dubai, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Ibiza, Miami, New York and now Cape Town. David, 41, will also feature some of Cape Town’s favourite DJs and radio stars including Carl Wastie, Suga and Chad Saaiman. He has released four singles in the past year off his new album 22, all of which are charting across Mzansi.