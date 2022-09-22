Four Kaapse students have been selected to slug it out in a boxing tournament overseas.
Oyisa Gxekani, Lisakhanya Mcosana, Likho Nxele and Thabiso Ndlovu, who attend Cape Peninsula University of Technology, knocked out their competition in Mpumalanga in April.
They are set to leave on Friday for Turkey, where they will compete in the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup Combat Sports.
An excited Lisakhanya says she only started boxing last year: “I joined in October when the coach said there was a shortage of females.
“I have also been in other competitions, I went to provincials and I won and I play for locals too. I couldn’t play for the nationals because there were too many of us.”
The 20-year-old mathematical science slimetjie says she is still shocked that she’s going overseas: “It will be my first time going abroad and I was really not expecting this, because I have just started playing the sport.
“I’m overjoyed about this trip, I hope there will be many more.”
Lisakhanya says she has had a difficult time balancing her studies and boxing.
“Boxing takes up most of my time, but I do manage to juggle the two.
“I try to make time for everything.”
Team manager Mvemve Mdingi and the technical team will also be going with.
“I’m very proud of the team because this is an international exposure, which is something that is rare,” Mdingi adds.
“They will compete with all the countries in the world and we are ready for it.
“The last time that the team went to this competition was in 2008, they went to Russia. The students will represent the province and they will meet 12 more from around the country.”