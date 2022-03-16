The Bridgetown Theatre Company has a new show called WACK! which they’ve been taking on a tour around schools in Cape Town.

BTC’s Zelda Hintsa says the story centres around the Covid-19 pandemic and how it affected children in particular.

She believes a lot of bullying incidents at schools can be blamed on the pandemic.

“This resulted in pandemonium in the educational school system with children dropping out of school, lack of proper teaching time, inadequate learning and social ills amongst students.”

Zelda says after two years of abnormal life, kids are finding it hard to adjust.

“Now with children going back to full classes, a new phenomenon has risen among the learners. It borders on ‘civil unrest’ in schools.

AWARENESS: WACK! performed at a school

“They do not know how to socialise anymore, hence the rise in bullying, lack of interaction and their inability to communicate decently with each other.”

The play is about a needy high school student who discovers that her fellow student's physical, mental, emotional and cyberspace bullying might lead to her suicide and she decides to stand up against her.

It also tells the story about a young boy who can’t control his pent up anger for not getting his way at home so he transfers that anger by abusing others at school.

Zelda said the play addresses these issues in an informative, knowledge-driven and entertaining manner in language that kids can understand.

“Our aim is to present a story that reflects the lives of the learners, in a non-preaching moral high ground manner, but merely holding up a mirror to their lives.

“It not only focuses on the causes and effects but the solutions of this ‘civil unrest’ in schools. This is done through drama, dance and music.

“To date, the play’s performance at schools has been an overwhelming success.”

She says the play allows the audience to interact via a Q&A and debate afterwards.

“This gives the learners an opportunity to connect with each other’s point of view, bring self-respecting value to their feelings and the school’s discipline ethos.”

The free performance is offered during school hours to schools until 30 June.

Schools can book the play by calling 082 536 3651.

[email protected]