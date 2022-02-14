A UWC student has written and published her first book, inspired by life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Linguistics student Thaakierah Jefferies, 22, says she felt the world was going taatie and her answer to it was obvious: write a book.

2020: Need I Say More? is a fictional tale of a world gone mad – and the young leaders who must save it.

While many first years are grappling with finding their feet, being a writer was a natural choice for Thaakierah.

“Being a writer was always one of my dreams,” she said.

“From a young age already, I started writing children’s stories – the kind of stories I would have liked to read as a child.

“I wanted to tell the stories that others were afraid to tell. I wanted to create humour and entertainment with my words.”

2020, Need I Say More is a Cape Flats story exploring a most challenging year in the life of students at the University of Furthering Development.

“Packed with humour, love and some drama, the book tackles everything from criminal conspiracies to online lectures, and answers the question: What do we do when the world goes mad and nothing makes sense anymore?

PUBLISHED: 2020: Need I Say More?

Thaakierah says: “My main motivation for wanting to be an author is to write the stories that will put a smile on a reader’s face, and let them know that hope is something that we should all have. 2020 was probably the most challenging year ever and here we are, still fighting, still living and still hoping.”

She is currently is already working on the sequel to 2020, due out in early March 2022.

To place an order, call 074 749 1700.

[email protected]