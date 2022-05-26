Good Hope FM will broadcast the Saaiman Says Live Sessions, hosted by singer and DJ Chad Saaiman, every last Thursday of the month from 7pm to 8pm, catering for all its listeners’ favourite artists, up close and personal.
Today, guest acts will be the SAMA-nominated chart topper, Jarrad Ricketts, and vocal powerhouse Esther Philander.
The event will take place at the SABC Sea Point Auditorium, where artists will bring the tunes and the vibe, performing some of their most popular songs in a chilled, intimate setting. Entry is free.
To be part of the live studio audience and reserve a spot, listeners are advised to email [email protected].
The event will also be broadcast live and streamed at www.goodhopefm.co.za.