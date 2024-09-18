Miley Cyrus is being sued over her chart-topping 2023 hit Flowers. The 31-year-old singer was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit for apparently copying Bruno Mars’ earlier hit When I Was Your Man.

In the lawsuit, brought by Tempo Music Investment, Cyrus is accused of 'intentionally copying' When I Was Your Man in Flowers due to the significant similarities between the two songs. Mars is not a party in lawsuit. He did however, sell part of his music catalog to Warner Music Group back in 2021. Dedication: Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Bang Showbiz Warner, meanwhile, had invested in Tempo Music in 2020.

Now Tempo claims that Flowers features a similar melody and harmonies to the earlier song, both in the verses and in the chorus. It alleges that the chord progressions used on Cyrus' tune — which she is credited for writing with Aldae (real name: Gregory Hein) and Michael Pollack — are similar to progressions on Mars' song. Tempo also points out that the song's lyrics are very similar to those on When I Was Your Man.

Original: Bruno Mars’ hit. Picture on file Tempo claims in its lawsuit that 'It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that Flowers would not exist without When I Was Your Man.' Fans of Cyrus have been wys of the similarities between Grammy-winning Flowers and Mars’ ballad. Apparently, Cyrus wrote the break-up song in response to ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth once dedicating When I Was Your Man to the singer.