Police officers along with kerksusters came together to give the golden oldies at Kraaifontein Tehuis a lekker treat over the weekend. On Saturday, about 100 pensioners received a gift bag as well as a care package while a service was held, arranged by the Church of Jesus in Stikland.

Thandeka Nyamende, 61, a retired captain at Kraaifontein Police Station, organised care packages containing toothpaste, soap, a cloth as well as cookies and chocolates. Thandeka says: “We gave the golden oldies a golden treat. It is great to share gifts with the old people, along with the church. We call it giving back to the community. I’m feeling honoured and blessed to be a part of this. The best was when we prayed for the elderly and their health problems.” On Saturday, about 100 pensioners received a gift bag as well as a care package while a happy service was held, arranged by the Church of Jesus in Stikland. Picture: Solly Lottering The hall also echoed as dozens of voices raised in song to praise God. Joan Isaacs, the weekend sister in charge at the old age home, says they are grateful for the church members who came out to spoil their residents.

Joan says: “We say thank you for the gifts and the prayers they performed for our people.” Warrant officer Louise Strydom from Kraaifontein police was also present and says it was great to work again with Thandeka: “It is wonderful to see her reaching out to our old people in her retirement.” Richard Strydom, 81, who lives at the old age home, said they all loved their treats. Richard says: “It made us very happy.”