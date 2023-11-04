A police officer swapped his gun for a mic and won a gospel music award. Constable Vuyo Mditshane who joined the Public Order Policing unit (POPS) last year was nominated for the Best Male Vocalist of the Year in the 8th Annual Mmino wa Clap and Tap Awards.

The Gugulethu man, who is part of the Bless Them All Gospel Group, travelled to Katlehong, Gauteng to receive his award. Mditshane says: “This was the second time I won in the same category, the first time was in 2020 and on Friday I won again. “I joined the local choir Bless Them All Gospel Group, which is in the clap and tap music genre, about a decade ago.”

The 29-year-old said while his first love is music, he decided to join the police last year. He explains: “I joined SAPS last year and went for training in Kimberley and became a worship team leader and that was because they could see that I love music and I was a platoon leader.” Mditshane chose to get into the Public Order Police unit and was accepted in Tshwane, saying: “Last year after training I came back and was stationed in Gugulethu and now I am permanently in the unit.

“I have been deployed in many different events including the State of the National Address (SONA) and the recent violent taxi strike.” But the man with the golden voice says he could never ditch his choir during the year of training, adding: “I was nominated early in July for the Male Vocalist of the year. “I received a lot of support from my family and friends who helped me with the voting process.