When the summer heat hits, there's nothing quite like Country Fresh's Lemon Cream Flavoured Ice Cream to cool you down. On a bright and warm summer day, with a gentle breeze in the air, indulge in the refreshment of Country Fresh's Lemon Cream Flavoured Ice Cream. This delightful treat, boasting a zesty flavour and creamy texture, is an essential for the warmer months.

The sharpness of the lemon is beautifully offset by the sweetness of the ice cream, creating a harmonious blend of flavours that will excite your taste buds. The velvety texture adds an extra touch of luxury, making every spoonful a gratifying experience. Dairymaid, a leading brand in the dairy industry, is the proud umbrella under which Country Fresh operates. With its commitment to delivering high-quality dairy products, Dairymaid has become synonymous with excellence.

Manyathe Ramotsepe, Dairymaid's Senior Brand Manager, says the brand aspires to be part of all meals, both everyday and special occasion meals. “We wanted to create a flavour that evokes the essence of summer and brings a burst of citrusy delight to every bite. Our team has worked tirelessly to perfect the recipe, ensuring each spoonful is like a burst of sunshine, bringing back the feeling of warm rays on your skin and the sound of laughter in the air.” Country Fresh has collaborated with esteemed food enthusiasts who possess an authentic ardour for the latest flavour.

Zaynab Paruk, a baking and cooking enthusiast as well as an influencer, skillfully combined the ice cream with strawberries, resulting in a delectable dessert that is ideal for sharing with loved ones. Additionally, Sifo, The Cooking Husband, expertly concocted a mouthwatering sweet waffle delight that perfectly complements the combination of fruit and ice cream. Below are the links with their feedback: #SmoothCreamyCountryFresh #TheSmileMaker #lemontok #lemonicecreamrecipes ♬ Horns In The Sun - Thakzin Remix - DJ Kent & Thakzin @sifo_the_cooking_husband The NEW Country Fresh Lemon Cream flavour. Wifey and I decided to make waffles with fruits and paired them with the NEW Country Fresh Lemon cream Ice cream. We really enjoyed them 👌![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>😋 COMPETITION Stand a chance to win 1 of 40 R10,000 cash prizes with @countryfresh_sa! Buy any Country Fresh Ice Cream and enter the competition by dialling the USSD *120*15407# line or by scanning the QR code and following the prompts. T's & C’s apply. This is what we used : * Country Fresh Lemon cream ice cream * Store bought waffles * Your favourite fruits, chopped * Granadilla pulp Place the waffle on a plate, top with few scoops of Country Fresh Lemon cream ice cream and fruits. Drizzle granadilla pulp on top. Serve and enjoy immediately. #CountryFresh Consumers are encouraged to participate in Country Fresh’s in-store competition for a chance to win R10 000 every week until the end of December. To stay updated on the competition and winner announcements, follow Country Fresh's social media pages.

#SpotTheNewFlavour #SmoothCreamyCountryFresh #TheSmileMaker #icecream #foodhacks #desserthacks #quickdessert #icecreamcake #icecreamtart #lemondessert #zaynabparuk ♬ original sound - Zaynab Paruk @zaynabparuk I’m using Country Fresh Lemon Cream to make one of the easiest desserts. It’s only 4 ingredients and comes together with very little effort. It’s a perfect make ahead cake, so when your guests arrive, all you do is serve up, leaving you more time to enjoy with your family and friends and watch the game! Lemon Ice Cream Cake 200g biscuits 100g butter 1/2 cup Lemon curd 600-800g Lemon Cream Ice Cream Crushed biscuits and poured in melted butter. Press firmly into spring foam pan and pat down with a glass. Push the biscuit mixture to the sides as well. Place in freezer for 30 minutes. Full the base with about 10-12 scoops of ice cream. Spread the ice cream on the base. Place in freezer for a few minutes. Top with lemon curd and swirl with a toothpick to make a design. Place in the freezer overnight or at least 5 hours. Decorate as you want and serve. Enjoy 😄 🍋 Country Fresh is giving you the chance to win amazing cash prizes! Stand a chance to win 1 of 40 R10,000 cash prizes with @countryfresh_sa All you have to do is: Buy any Country Fresh Ice Cream tub and enter the competition by dialling the USSD *120*15407# line. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code and enter that way too! 😄 #CountryFresh Country Fresh boasts diverse mouth watering flavours, including Blueberry Cheesecake, Neapolitan and Vanilla & Choc Sauce, all readily available at leading retailers. For more details, visit www.dairymaid.co.za and stay connected with Country Fresh on Facebook @CountryFreshSA and Instagram @countryfresh_sa.