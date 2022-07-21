The weather is looking promising this weekend for the outdoor adventurers, who can head out to the leafy suburbs of Constantia for the Under The Trees Craft and Food Market on Sunday.
You don’t even need money for this one, you can just browse.
Enjoy an array of beautiful stalls, art, and crafts.
There are also pretty decor, mushrooms, smoked meats, cheese, plants, jams and more on sale.
If you’re looking to get a cute furry friend, there are also a few up for adoption.
The market is open from 10am to 3pm.