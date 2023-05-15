An outjie from Belhar is determined to spread warmth in winter by hosting a gospel concert in aid of his blanket run. Christoffel Maneville, 36, said his heart has been klopping to serve the homeless and hopefully provide more than 1 000 street people with warm blankets.

Maneville said he came up with the initiative in 2019 while he was laying in bed on a koue winter’s night. “I was laying in my room, on my bed with blankets but I was still getting cold, I thought, yoh, imagine what those living on the streets feel like, and then it hit me, I had to make a difference.” With the motto “each one, reach one”, Maneville rose to the challenge and received help from many organisations. “We handed out thousands of blankets to those in need, from babies to adults. The smiles on their faces were heartwarming, even if it was just a blanket.”

However, when Covid hit in 2020, Maneville said most companies sukkeled and could not donate anymore. He then came up with the idea to host a concert where the entry fee is a blanket. “People loved it, so we stuck with it. This year we will again have a concert for the blanket drive but this time around we’re having a gospel concert at Shammah Ministries on June 4.” The concert will feature artists like Colin Mitchells, Theo Mitchell, Roland Bailey Project, Resurrection Praise Dance Ministries and Trevor Benson.