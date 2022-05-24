A Belhar man who has been collecting blankets for the homeless since 2019 has launched his annual Winter Blanket Drive Initiative again, and will also be hosting a concert next month where mense can donate. Christoffel Maneville, 34, is the founder of Bakuphe, a non-profit organisation that has worked with various organisations in Cape Town since inception and is known for being a helping hand to the needy.

In 2019, the project donated blankets to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, Holy Cross Children’s Home and the homeless. Last year, Christoffel distributed food and blankets to people in Stellenbosch, Bellville, Kuils River and Freedom Farm in Belhar. Christoffel says: “This will be our fourth drive for blankets and food.

“We simply say each one reaches one, to keep someone warm this winter. GIVING BACK: Christoffel Maneville with blanket recipients “We want to motivate communities and businesses as well as religious leaders to help us to wrap a blanket of love over someone who needs it the most. “We know a blanket is not all that they need and although we can’t give them shelter, we can give them a blanket to keep warm at least.”

The drop-off zone for all donations is at Shammah, 20 Organ Street, Belhar from 9am to 4pm. The Winter Blanket Drive will end in September, says Christoffel. Aside from his normal blanket collection drive, Christoffel is also hosting a Winter Blanket Drive Concert where mense gain entry by donating a blanket, socks or beanies. The concert will be held on 3 June and features performers Che-V, Jason Carolus, Ricky RAM Music, Eddy Strings and Amina Juel.