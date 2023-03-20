The actor, who was perhaps best known for playing Cedric Daniels in popular TV series The Wire, passed away suddenly on Friday morning.

Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60.

Mia Hansen, his publicist, said in a statement: “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Reddick was also known for playing Phillip Broyles in the sci-fi series Fringe, between 2008 and 2013, and Chief Irvin Irving in the police drama Bosch, between 2014 and 2020.

What’s more, he starred in the Netflix series Resident Evil, as well as in Lost, the sci-fi drama series.