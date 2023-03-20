Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60.
The actor, who was perhaps best known for playing Cedric Daniels in popular TV series The Wire, passed away suddenly on Friday morning.
Mia Hansen, his publicist, said in a statement: “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”
Reddick was also known for playing Phillip Broyles in the sci-fi series Fringe, between 2008 and 2013, and Chief Irvin Irving in the police drama Bosch, between 2014 and 2020.
What’s more, he starred in the Netflix series Resident Evil, as well as in Lost, the sci-fi drama series.
Some of Reddick’'s showbiz pals have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, including Hollywood star Ben Stiller.
The 57-year-old actor described Reddick as a “beautiful and compelling actor” in a heartfelt tribute.
Reddick had recently been promoting John Wick 4, after he reprised the role of Charon in the popular film franchise.
The actor was actually due to appear alongside his John Wick co-stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson and Hiroyuki Sanada on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the coming days.