Creative Concept will be hosting The Bazaar for All on Sunday at Athlone Civic Centre.
The Bazaar will include all kinds of vendors to connect with residents within the Athlone area, with over 40 vendors ranging from food stalls, fashion wear and loads of kiddies activities, cake sales, tea garden, car display, lucky draw and a variety of entertainment.
Creative Concepts strives to connect all kinds of businesses to build a better networking platform that includes marketing strategy, advertising and promotions to reach out to prospective customers.
This one-day only bazaar will take place from 9am to 5pm. Kids enter at R5, adults pay R10 and pensioners enter free.