The event is the brain child of media personality and comedian Saya Pierce-Jones, who says: “I approached a few comedians for help, but for the most part the idea came from a comedy group poll where several performers indicated they were desperate to try do something for our fellow humans in Palestine.

Several Cape comedians are coming together to raise funds for Palestine.

“Yes, some comedians refused to join and have since come out as Israeli supporters, but South African comedians across the country have mainly showed their solidarity for Palestine, both online and on stage.

QUEST: Saya Pierce-Jones. Picture supplued

“We have Muslim comedians, queer comedians, comics who will embarrass you in front of your mommy.”

The comedy night will be hosted on Sunday at 6pm at the Kaya Café in Loop Street, Cape Town and will be headlined by Yaaseen Barnes, along with Kenwyn Davids, Candace Fortune, Lazola Gola, Carmen Williams, Eugene “Gina” Mathews, Kaashief Stellenboom, Ismail Moses, Saya and Yazeed Solomons.