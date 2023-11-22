Several Cape comedians are coming together to raise funds for Palestine.
The event is the brain child of media personality and comedian Saya Pierce-Jones, who says: “I approached a few comedians for help, but for the most part the idea came from a comedy group poll where several performers indicated they were desperate to try do something for our fellow humans in Palestine.
“Yes, some comedians refused to join and have since come out as Israeli supporters, but South African comedians across the country have mainly showed their solidarity for Palestine, both online and on stage.
“We have Muslim comedians, queer comedians, comics who will embarrass you in front of your mommy.”
The comedy night will be hosted on Sunday at 6pm at the Kaya Café in Loop Street, Cape Town and will be headlined by Yaaseen Barnes, along with Kenwyn Davids, Candace Fortune, Lazola Gola, Carmen Williams, Eugene “Gina” Mathews, Kaashief Stellenboom, Ismail Moses, Saya and Yazeed Solomons.
The comedians volunteered their time so that 100 percent of monies raised goes directly to the Palestinian Red Crescent and Gift of the Givers.
Saya adds: “Several venues refused to host our fundraiser once they realised it was in aid of Palestine. Some were worried about the repercussions, others refused on the basis of their Zionism. It’s crazy how so many forget that Gift of the Givers is a non-denominational humanitarian organisation, doing lifesaving work both in Gaza and right here at home.”
Tickets are available at Quicket for R200.