A new production aimed at young people will hit the theatre this weekend to kick off Youth Month in June. The Men Stand Tall non-profit company presents One Man Stand, a reflective comedy that highlights social ills such as drug and alcohol addiction, suicide, GBV and more.

Director and founder of Men Stand Tall, Dennis Stander, who is an actor, will star in the lead role. Dennis featured in popular TV series such as Arendsvlei, Projek Dina and Die Sentrum, and is also an accomplished singer, scriptwriter, MC and motivational speaker. He says the show is the story of his life: “In a comedic tone, the show will dive into real life issues and challenges everyone is faced with.

“It will focus on The Man in the Mirror (identity), Bullying, Walking in your Lowest High, Self-Motivation and more. The 45-year-old dad from Bridgetown says people will be able to laugh and relate to this story. “The aim of the show is to educate our communities about social ills and for everyone to know that they are not alone and there are healthy ways of coping and dealing with it.

“From the show we will partner with local companies hosting workshops and support groups to raise awareness.” Dennis has partnered with YMCA Athlone, The Lakay Foundation and Brook Cherith Tabernacle for this event and will donate a portion of the proceeds to community projects. The event takes place on 3-5 June at 7pm at the Joseph Stone Auditorium.