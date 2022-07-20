Taylormade Productions took to Instagram to tell their fans that no less than three of their Comedy Mixtape TV series cast members have been nominated for South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs). “A fantastic collaborative effort between a brilliantly funny writing room, sensational cast, hair, make up, wardrobe, art geniuses and outstanding tech crew bringing to life the creative genius of our three producers,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Made Productions (@taylormade.productions) Riaad Moosa as Mafia Don in Comedy Mixtape is nominated as the Best Male Lead in a comedy series. Shamilla Miller as Meghan Markle is nominated as Best Female Lead while Rob van Vuuren as himself has been nominated as Best Supporting Male in a comedy series. Elisca Taylor, co-owner of Taylormade Productions and wife of comedian Stuart Taylor, says: “We are very excited and it is a proud moment as this is a first for Comedy Mixtape as well as the first season.

CO-OWNER: Elisca Taylor “We are blown away by these nominations and it is a big nod for us as a first-time producer of a commissioned SABC TV series of this kind. An excited Shamilla Miller took to Facebook about her nomination and said: “This is my first nomination for a show where it was my first time doing comedy. “Something I’ve been wanting to try my hand at for years! Thank you to maynard. kraak for making that call.”