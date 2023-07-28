Friday night is all about laughter and fun as ComedyOClock SA brings you a line-up of the best comics live at the Southern Sun Cape Sun Hotel in the CBD.

It’s the end of another work week, but it’s also the end of the month – i.e. pay day for most of us.

Enjoy the jokes of headliner KG Mokgadi who recently won the SA Comics Choice Comedy Awards for the Best Solo Comedy Show in the country.

He will be accompanied by the likes of others who’ve done dope things in the industry such as Capetonian Arlene Petersen, who is currently on Deal or No Deal, weekdays on SABC1 and SABC3, and Tumi Mkha, Lungelo Ndlovu, Khaya Mdaka and Tsepiso Nzayo.

There are also two guest comedians from Tanzania, Hamis Mdee and Evans Bukuku that you definitely cannot miss out on.Plus the event organiser, OnelinerComedian Pius Xulu, will be there to meet and greet.