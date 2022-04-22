Local comedians are teaming up for an evening of laughter to help raise funds for the dementia unit at the Kensington Home for the Aged.

The event will take place at Zouke Bar in Kensington on Tuesday, 26 April, starting at 8.30pm.

The next day is a public holiday.

Organiser and comedian Eugene Mathews says he was approached by the home for assistance.

“I’ve been wanting to put together a comedy show in Kensington for the longest time, but I didn’t want to do it unless it meant something valuable,” he says.

“Kensington’s Home For The Aged is starting a new dementia unit but they are in need of a few things so a couple of friends are joining forces to do a stand-up comedy show to raise the necessary funds.

“It’s gonna be lekker, there will be an after party with DJ Cool J, and I feel we need to do more to help the elderly in our communities.”

Mona Angus, Interim Manager at the home, says: “What we need for the unit are things like a safety gate, plastic chairs, medicine trolley, filing cabinet and bedding.”

Yaaseen Barnes will be on hosting duties, Tumi Mkha will be opening the show, the 1st Lady of Kensington, Eugene will crack a few jokes and Dalin Oliver will headline.

DJ Cool J (Jerome Davidson) will be on the decks for the after party.

Tickets are R60 each and will only be pre-sold.

To purchase tickets please contact Eugene at 067 938 4365.

[email protected]