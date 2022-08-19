Local superstar Jarrad Rickets will be performing A Night With Jarrad Ricketts on Saturday at Café Roux in Noordhoek. But ladies, he doesn't mean it in the ougat kinda way.

The outjie is getroud, but he is available for a romantic evening – you just need to bring your own date mos. If you’re single, then don’t stress out. Dress to impress and grab the girls for a lekker ladies night out. Jarrad is best known for his tracks Paradise and Take Me to Your Heart.

This weekend’s concert will be a night to remember as the Sama-nominated muso takes you through a musical journey featuring different genres including; jazz, pop, RnB, soft rock, and even some swing. So, if you love music – this is the show for you! The muso took to his Facebook page to post about the event: “So excited to be performing live at Café Roux in Noordhoek this Saturday, 20th August.

“Haven’t performed at this venue in such a long time and looking forward to enjoying the feeling of being back on stage!” Jarrad also hinted that they’ll be giving away some prizes. The concert kicks off at 7.30 pm and the show ends at 9pm.