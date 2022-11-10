According to Adnaan Morris, the spokesperson for the CMCB, “things are still not finalised as we are considering the matriculants and their final examination”.

The Cape Malay Choir Board and the delegates from the clubs are still nil per mond about when or where the grand finale will take place.

“A general meeting will be held this coming week to finalise details. In the background we are completing the production on video footage which will be available soon,” he said.

The Kaapse Klopse are more at it than ever, making sure they are ready to bring their A-game to the streets and to the stadiums for competition.

We are looking forward to hearing from them next week in our next edition of “The boy from Bo-Kaap”.